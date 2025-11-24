Govt adopting zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, says DGP

Vijayawada: As part of the ‘Fit India – Sundays on cycle initiative’, the Andhra Pradesh “Eagle” (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) Division organised a massive cycle rally at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Sunday with the slogan ‘No Drugs Bro – Ride a Bicycle Bro.’

The event was held under the supervision of Eagle Division Head and Inspector General of Police AK Ravi Krishna, in association with Ajit Singh Nagar Police Station.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, and Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, senior police officials, Eagle teams and hundreds of citizens participated in the 10-km rally.

Members of the Red Cross Society, Rotary Club, Cycle Club, APSP, SPF, students of various schools and colleges, Parker Youth Empowering Team, and Seamus De-Addiction Centre also joined, giving the event a festive and impactful atmosphere. Participants raised slogans of “No Drugs Bro” throughout the route, spreading awareness and urging people to take a pledge against drug abuse.

Addressing the rally, AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and established the Eagle unit to intensify enforcement. While marijuana cultivation has largely been controlled, its consumption still remains a concern, he said, calling upon society to actively support the anti-drug movement. “Drugs destroy youth and drain national wealth. Everyone must join the fight,” he added, urging citizens to report drug-related information to the toll-free number 1972.

Eagle IGP A Ravi Krishna said 869 drug hotspots have been identified statewide and surveillance has been strengthened. He emphasised the need for collective responsibility to wipe out cannabis and drug usage. Also, he explained various steps taken by the Eagle to prevent drugs in the state.

Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu stated that marijuana cultivation in ASR district has been eradicated using drones and satellite mapping, while NTR district has implemented PIT-NDPS, sending 27 offenders to jail.

NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha highlighted that awareness campaigns, special operations and N-CORD meetings are being conducted regularly and urged people to support the anti-drug cause and share information via 1972.

NTR District Deputy Police Commissioner KGV Saritha, and other police officials, several organizations representatives participated in the cycle rally.