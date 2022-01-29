Govt announced PRC hastily leaving several issues: AP JAC

Ongole: AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao announced that there was no use though they have discussed the PRC and other demands with the officials 12 times. He informed that the government has issued the PRC GOs without completely discussing the issues like HRA, CCA and others.

The teachers participated in the second day of relay hunger strike by the PRC Sadhana Samithi at the Collectorate in Ongole. The UTF AP treasurer Kommoju Srinivasa Rao presided over the protest, in which AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao also participated.

Speaking at the protest, Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that the multiple meetings with the official committee were not fruitful, but they received a shock in the meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he informed about the increase of fitment by just 23 per cent, increasing superannuation age from 60 to 62 years, quota in housing plots among others.

He said that the Chief Minister asked them to discuss with the CS on HRA, CCA, IR and others, but the officer issued the GOs decreasing the HRA to 8 per cent, cancelling the CCA, decreasing additional quantum to pensioners and announcing the PRC once in 10 years. He said that the issue of GOs is nothing but cheating the employees.

Stating that the government was claiming to have increased the salary, he demanded comparison of the new salary with old salary by including the pending five DAs and IR to it. Informing that in some districts, the Collectors, the DTA, the DTOs are pressurising the DDOs to prepare the salaries, he advised them to understand that all are employees. He demanded the government to sanction old salaries with the increased five DAs for January by cancelling the PRC GOs. Bandi Srinivasa Rao asked the employees to get ready for 'Chalo Vijayawada' on February 3.

Treasury association leader K Raj Kumar stated that the government cannot make them work by pointing a knife at the throat to process the salaries as per the new GOs.

APGEF leader Aravapal, APJAC district chairman Sarath, AP JAC Amaravati leader Krishnamohan, other employees leaders Kiran Kumar Reddy, Chittibabu, Madhavi, Ayyappa Reddy, OV Veera Reddy, P Ramana Reddy, K Venkateswarlu and others also participated in the protest.