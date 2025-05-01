Govt announces 421 posts under sports quota

Vijayawada: Minister for transport, youth affairs and sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Wednesday released a notification to fill 421 posts under the sports quota in the Mega DSC.

The department of education has recently released DSC notification to fill 16,347 teachers posts in the State. He addressed the media at the IGMC stadium and released the notification. Out of which, 421 posts will be filled under the sports quota. Ramaprasad Reddy said the government decided to allocate three per cent quota for talented sportsmen the government jobs.

He said steps will be taken to fill the posts under the sports quota in a transparent and fair manner in the DSC. He said the candidates with qualifications can apply online from May 2 to 31. He said the applications can also be applied online in the website https://sports.ap.gov.in, https://sportsdsc.apcfss.in.

He announced 333 posts will be filled in ZP and Mandal parishad schools, 30 posts in municipalities and municipal corporations, 22 posts in State tribal welfare ashram schools, two posts in AP residential schools, four posts in AP model schools, seven posts in AP social welfare residential schools and 23 posts in AP Gurukula welfare residential schools.

He said the government recognises the talent of sportsmen and sportswomen. He said the selections will be based on merit and the candidates need not attend the written test to get the jobs in Mega DSC.