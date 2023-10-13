Govt announces Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy issued an order here on Thursday announcing the introduction of Jagananna Civil Services Potsahakam for the civil services aspirants. The order said that there have been very few aspirants from Andhra Pradesh who got selected for civil services. In order to have more selections from the state, the government announced this scheme to support the aspirants from socially, educationally and economically weaker and backward sections.

Under the new scheme, the government would provide financial assistance as a cash incentive to the aspirants who are qualified in the preliminary and Mains civil services examination with an amount of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively for the number of attempts permitted by the UPSC.

The chief secretary directed all the heads of departments of social welfare, BC welfare, tribal welfare, minority welfare, differently-abled welfare, to take necessary action this regard. The annexure to the GO elaborates on the criteria for the aspirants to avail the scheme. The candidates who clear the preliminary examination of civil services would be provided with a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh to adequately equip themselves to compete for Main examination. Likewise, the candidates who clear the Mains examination would be provided with a cash incentive of Rs 50,000 to adequately equip themselves to compete for the personality test.

However, the applicants must be from the state belonging to socially, educationally and economically weaker sections with the family income less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The total land holding of the family should be less than 10 acres of wet or 25 acres of dry land or 25 acres dry and wet land together. The eligible candidates may apply online through the portal of the social welfare department.