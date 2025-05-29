Live
Govt college announces degree results
Rajamahendravaram: The Government Autonomous College here has released the results for the second and final year undergraduate degree courses. College Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao formally announced the results. In the final year (sixth semester) examinations, the pass percentages recorded were impressive across all streams. BA registered a pass percentage of 91.30%, BCom 94.03%, BBA 97.92%, and BSc 87.50%.
The second-year (fourth semester) results also showed strong performance. BA students secured a pass percentage of 74.1%, while BBA and BSc students achieved 81.36% and 81.65% respectively.
The announcement took place in the presence of heads of various departments, Controller of Examinations Dr P Babji Mikkili, Coordinators A Rajeswari and AA Annapurna, alongside the College Principal. College officials said that students can check their results by visiting the college website: www.gcrjy.ac.in.