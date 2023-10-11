Govt committed for providing houses to poor: Kakani

Nellore: Asserting the government’s commitment in providing houses to the eligible poor, Sarvepalli MLA and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged people to utilise the opportunity.

Addressing a gathering at a programme of distribution of house site pattas to 603 beneficiaries in Sarvepalli village on Tuesday, the Minister pointed out that earlier it was a mammoth task to the poor to even secure a single cent of land from the government as they forced to make rounds to government offices for the purpose. Now, after the YSRCP came to power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders providing houses to eligible poor, he pointed out.

Later, Minister Kakani inaugurated internal roads, compound wall for Muslims burial ground and drains in the village. MPDO Venkatesh, Deputy Tahsildar Madhu, and others were present.