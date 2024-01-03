Govt committed to develop Srikakulam: Minister

Srikakulam: State government was committed to the development of Srikakulam city, said minister for revenue, Dharmana Prasada Rao. He inaugurated CC roads and drains at LBS Colony, Gujarathipeta, Dammala Veedhi and at municipal elementary school building at Adivarampeta here on Tuesday.

These development works were completed at a cost of Rs 65.4 crore. On the occasion, the minister explained that government is giving top priority to provide basic amenities to the residents of Srikakulam city. As part of it, CC road and side drains were constructed at several colonies to prevent problems to locals and to discharge rain and drain water as fast as possible. Former chairman of Srikakulam municipality Mentada Venkata Padmavathi, YSRCP leaders, S Vykunta Rao, Ch Srinivasa Rao, Tankala Bala Krishna and officials attended.