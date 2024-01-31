Live
Just In
Govt committed to empowerment of women: Kakani
Festive look prevailed as members of Self-Help Groups in big number thronged the Manubolu MPDO office as part of ongoing YSR Aasara programme.
Speaking after crediting over Rs 4.21 crore into the accounts of 5,952 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the State government is committed to empowerment of women by extending them financial support in different ways.
The Minister said that in view of improving the living standards of women, the government has been involving them in 14 welfare schemes. So far Rs 1074.39 crore has been credited towards loan waiver into the accounts of 3,29,846 women belonging to 34,443 groups in Nellore district in four phases. Kakani said the Chief Minister thus fulfilled the assurance given to the SHGs prior to 2019 elections.
Speaking on the occasion, members of the Self-Help Groups thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending financial support.
DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy, MPP Vajramma and local public representatives were present.