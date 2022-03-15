Govt committed to empowerment of women: Taneti Vanitha

Vijayawada: Minister for women development and child welfare Taneti Vanitha said the government is implementing various flagship programmes for the development and empowerment of women in the state.

She was replying to questions asked by the members in Legislative Council on Tuesday. Pothula Suneeta and V Kalyani asked about the steps being taken by the government for the empowerment of women and whether it is a fact that the government had provided 50 per cent reservations to the women in nominated posts. In her answer, Vanitha said the government is implementing flagship programmes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, Bank linkage to Self-Help Groups, house sites for the women, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, YSR Sunna Vaddi, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, etc., She said the government is implementing 50 per cent reservations to women in nominated posts and made Act No. 26 of 2019 in this regard. She said the government is committed to the development and welfare of women in the state.