Govt committed to improving living standards of ryots: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa/Rayachoti: While asserting the State government's commitment to improve the living standards of farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the aim of government was to expand the area under agricultural cultivation in the State.

Speaking after distributing 268 tractors, 341 mechanised tools and 16 paddy harvesting machines at a total subsidy of Rs 13.60 crore under the purview of 379 Rythu Barosa Kendrems (RBKs) in Kadapa city on Tuesday, he said that farmers in the State were keen on improving agricultural production following sufficient availability of water in all water bodies.

Following incessant rains, the government was also keen on expanding crop area by promoting farm mechanisation through YSR Yantra Seva Scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Kadapa District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, MLC Govinda Reddy, Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile in Annamayya district, the administration has distributed 153 tractors and three paddy harvesting machines worth at Rs 5.41 crore were distributed to 186 farmers' groups in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy has said that YSR Yantra Seva Scheme was a revolutionary step in agriculture sector. He said that YSR Congress government was the only government in the entire country paying crop compensation to the farmers under YSR Bima as per the scheduled time.

Annamayya District Collector PS Girisha also spoke.