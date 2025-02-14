Govt committed to journalists’ welfare: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Dharmavaram: Minister for Medical and Health Satya Kumar Yadav stated that journalists should act responsibly and provide news to people in a way that inspires awareness and inspiration about the welfare programmes being carried out by the government.

On Thursday, APUWJ district conference was held at CNB Function Hall on the outskirts of Dharmavaram under the auspices of APUWJ Dharmavaram division.

Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav, the chief guest, inaugurated the conference by lighting the lamp. He suggested the journalists to understand facts while conveying news to the society and should maintain the values of journalism. He said that journalists should develop their professional skills in a way that increases credibility among people. He assured of doing his best for journalists’ welfare under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Minister said that the people should be informed about development and welfare programmes being implemented by the coalition government. He reminded that recently an expensive injection worth Rs 45,000 was provided free of cost to those, who suddenly suffered from heart attack, and that such news should be published in a way that makes people widely aware of such information, as well as creating awareness among the people about organ donation.

Later, APUWJ Association leaders submitted a petition to the Minister, who replied that they will discuss the problems of scribes with Revenue Minister Satya Prasad, Information Minister Parthasarathy, Education Minister Nara Lokesh Babu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and will take necessary steps to resolve them.

Minister Satya Kumar further assured that they also will discuss accreditation cards to all eligible persons, health cards, construction of houses and Press Club in Dharmavaram Puttaparthi area.

The Minister handed over financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the family of Indian Express journalist Mallikarjuna from Hindupur, provided by APU WJ Association.

Meanwhile, Paritala Sriram announced Rs 1 lakh donation to Dharmavaram Revenue Division, under Paritala Ravindra Foundation, for journalists’ welfare.