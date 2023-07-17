Govt committed to Kapus’ welfare: Minister Ambati Rambabu

Nellore: Reiterating that the government is committed to uplift the living standards of Kapu community, Irrigation and district in-charge minister Ambati Rambabu said that late chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and his son Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave top priority to Kapu’s during their regime.

Inaugurating Kapu Welfare Bhavan constructed with Rs 6.15 crores near Irukalala Parameswari Ammavari temple in the city here on Sunday along with Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Ambati said that he was fortunate to inaugurate the Kapu Welfare Bhavan, which was laid foundation stone during TDP regime.

Stating Kapus as the biggest community in entire south India, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the role of Kapus was crucial in next elections. The minister said that government was contemplating to construct BC Bhavan in Nellore soon.

Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Rajya Sabha member B Mastan Rao, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, District Collector M Hari Narayanan and several leaders from Kapu community were present