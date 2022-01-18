Govt committed to uplift of Muslim Minorities: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government is giving top priority to the welfare of Muslim Minorities in the State.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for modernisation works of Noor-Ye- Jahan Shadikhana along with Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu here on Monday, he said that after the YSR Congress came to power it has designed several welfare programmes for uplifting the living standards of Muslim Minorities and funds were being allocated in a big way. He said that it has become a costly affair and unbearable burden on the poor and middle class Muslims to perform marriages at private function halls these days. After the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he immediately responded and sanctioned Rs 85 lakh for renovation works.

He said that the Shadikhana building would be provided with all facilities to perform marriages.

Kadapa city Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy, State social welfare chairman Puli Sunil, party leaders Ahmadh Basha, Subhan Khan and others were present. The Deputy Mayor lauded the government for sanctioning funds liberally to modernize the Shadikhana built 30 years ago in Kadapa city.