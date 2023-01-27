Govt committed to welfare of poor, says Collector Venugopal Reddy

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 51.61 crore to 1,19,631 farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan Yojana scheme for the financial year of 2022-23.

He unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations held at Police Parade grounds in Guntur city on Thursday and received the guard of honour from police, NCC and Scouts.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 2.75 crore towards interest subsidy on crop loans to farmers, who have paid the crop loan instalments within the stipulated time.

An input subsidy of Rs 38 lakh was paid to the farmers, whose crops were inundated due to heavy rains, he added.

Collector Venugopal Reddy said that the district administration is distributing the essential commodities to 5.91 lakh white ration holders through vehicles at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. He said the district administration purchased paddy of 8,459 metric tonnes from farmers and Rs 7 crore was paid to them. He recalled that the government has sanctioned Rs 652.78 crore for extending Guntur channel to solve drinking water and irrigation water problems of the people. He said the doctors have performed surgeries to 1.79 lakh patients under YSR Aarogyasri scheme and added that the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 247 crore to 1,64,607 beneficiaries under Amma Vodi scheme. He said the government was committed to the welfare of the poor and extending the benefits to all sections of people.

Earlier, Collector Venugopal Reddy distributed meritorious awards to the government officials and employees who exhibited talent in discharging their duties.

Later, students of various education institutions performed cultural programmes.

Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, officials of various government departments and others participated in the event.