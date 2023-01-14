Govt committed to women empowerment: Dy CM

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the government is committed to empowerment of women and initiated several schemes for their financial benefit. As part of 80th day of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme at Ravindra Nagar in Kagithala Penta of 43rd division in the city on Friday, he said that the government was implementing several welfare schemes in the name of women for their empowerment.

He said that at least one person in the family got benefit of not less than Rs 10 lakh through the various welfare schemes launched by the government.

He appealed to those people, who failed to secure welfare schemes, to approach either concerned officials or personally meet him to get benefit immediately. He said Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam was aimed to collect feedback from people over welfare schemes. 43rd Corporator A Srilekha, party in-charge P Reddy Prasad and Market Yard Vice Chairman Ibrahim were present.