Govt deploys Octopus forces in Amaravati to implement coronavirus lockdown strictly

In view of coronavirus cases being increased by a huge number, the government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to implement the lockdown strictly to contain the spread of the virus. For which, the government has decided to hold three-tier security.

With the highest number of corona cases being registered in Guntur city, the police have decided to tighten up the lockdown rules. The police chief has revealed that a group of octopus team have been brought to Guntur along with 4 platoon APSP forces who were deployed in areas where corona positive cases have appeared more in number. The police said that they were taking full care of the police personnel in the area.

The officers have said that they are enforcing three-tier security to tighten the lockdown rules. In the first phase, the outsiders other than the emergency cases will not be allowed into the district. In the second phase, check posts were established and no person is allowed into the containment zone. And in the third phase, the traffic in the interior roads of the containment areas will be completely banned. More than a thousand policemen are on duty in Guntur Urban and three police teams at each police station to enforce lockdown strictly.