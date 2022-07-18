Govt draws BJP fire for tardy relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit areas

Tirupati: The State government miserably failed in taking up relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas where hundreds of marooned villages are still left out from relief measures, said BJP State president Somu Verrraju.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the BJP State chief said the government failed to anticipate the floods despite advanced warning thanks to technology, resulting in thousands left in lurch and alleged that people in dozens of island villages and inundated areas are still suffering with the government not able to provide even drinking water and ensure distribution of food. Relief measures like supply of essentials like rice, pulses, oil to the people in the inundated areas not properly taken up despite the Centre providing funds under disaster management, he added.

Due to lack of proper planning, the relief and rehabilitation measuers for the affected were going on in a tardy manner, he said adding that the affected people were openly complaining to Minister Viswarup during his visits to the flood-affected areas in Konaseema which amply reveal the government's failure in coming to rescue of the flood-affected.

He said two teams of BJP leaders were touring the affected areas to get a feedback on relief and rehabilitation measures for submitting report on the immediate measures to be taken to provide succour to the affected. The BJP leader reacting to the Endowments Minister Satyanarayana reportedly stating that government funds are not meant for temples, he wanted the Minister to see that the State funds are not spent for other religious purposes and dared him to take up the issue to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop providing funds for construction of churches in districts.

Taking strong objection to the government's move to divert the funds from the temples which have less than two lakh annual revenue, he said it is against the Supreme Court ruling and the BJP will not allow it to save the poor temples. BJP State general secretary Suryanarayana Raju, party spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas and district secretary Viswanatha were present.