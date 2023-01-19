Govt employees association leaders complains to Governor on govt's failure to clear dues

VIJAYAWADA: AP Government employees association members met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan today and submitted a memorandum stating that the state government has failed to clear the dues of their financial benefits.

Later speaking to media persons, Association state president KR Suryanarayana said that the state government failed to pay the salaries on first day of every month. In addition the government has been withdrawing money from GPF accounts of 90000 employees without their consent. He said that they submitted a memorandum to Governor and narrated the plight of employees. He said that they sought the interference of Governor on clearing of financial dues to employees.He said that the Governor responded positively.

The employees association president said that they are going to launch an agitation as per the decision of association state council.

The association leader said that they met the Governor as officials and ministers sub-committee failed to settle their demands despite of repeated appeals.