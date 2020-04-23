Govt employees contribute one day salary to CMRF

Amaravati: AP government employees of all departments have contributed their one-day basic salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund on Thursday, to help the poor during the COVID19 pandemic and lockdown period. In a Government Order MS No 33, SS Rawat, Principal Secretary, Finance Department explained that AP Secretariat Association, JAC of Employees, Amaravati have expressed their willingness to share the responsibility and to cooperate with the government for controlling the pandemic by contributing their one day salary to CMRF.

Rawat ordered to deduct the one day salary from the employees and remit the same to the CMRF for providing financial assistance to the poor people most affected by the lockdown. This deduction will be made from the pay bills of April 2020 payable in the month of May 2020.

The Principal Secretary further ordered the Director of Treasuries and Accounts, Pay and Accounts Officer, Director of Works Accounts to issue necessary instructions to their subordinate officers to comply with the same orders.

Meanwhile, the government did not say anything on the postponed salary of 15 days, related to the month of March. The government gave only 15 days salary and announced that it will provide the remaining subsequently.