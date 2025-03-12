Govt ensures free sand distribution to public: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the government has undertaken several measures to ensure transparent and free distribution of sand to the people without expecting any revenue from it.

He stated that by March 15, approximately 1,37,686 metric tonnes of sand from three desiltation points in the district would be made available to the public free of cost through stockyard points.

On Tuesday evening, a district-level sand committee meeting was held at the Collectorate which was chaired by the District Collector and attended by District SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that three sand stock points have been set up in Tirupati to supply sand to urban residents. The stock points are being supplied with sand from reaches in the neighbouring Annamayya district.

The Collector also mentioned that three desiltation points have been identified, with two in Pellakur mandal and another in Gudali village of Kota mandal. An agency has been appointed for excavation and transportation of sand.

Consumers can either book sand online or collect it directly by paying a nominal fee determined by the sand committee. The respective RTOs have been instructed to inspect the desiltation points and necessary measures have been taken to prevent delays for vehicles transporting sand.

SP Harshavardhan Raju directed officials concerned to ensure a transparent sand distribution system without any irregularities. He informed that stock points would be monitored through CCTV cameras and 24x7 police patrolling.

A police check-post will also be set up at the sand stock points. He said that sand excavation and transportation should be conducted only between 6 am and 6 pm at designated reaches.

Police and revenue officials have been actively monitoring the check-posts at Tada, Gadanki and Surutupalli borders to curb illegal transportation.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP (Law and Order) Ravi Manoharachari, Naidupeta DSP Chenchubabu, Tirupati and Srikalahasti RDOs Rammohan and Bhanu Prakash Reddy, District Mines Officer Balaji Naik, Gudur AD Srinivasa Rao, Irrigation EE Srinivasa Rao, DD Groundwater Nagamalleswara Rao, along with other officials.