Govt failed to act amid cyclone threat: Kakani

Nellore: Former Minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government for its negligence amid an impending cyclone, particularly for failing to support farmers in Nellore, Kurnool and Ongole districts.

He highlighted the government's failure to issue warnings or implement preventive measures, leaving farmers vulnerable as heavy rains devastated crops.

Over two lakh acres in Nellore and one lakh acres in Kurnool, Ongole, and nearby areas have been damaged, with maize farmers losing Rs 12,000 per acre and paddy farmers in Krishna and Godavari deltas facing severe threats.

Kakani noted a critical urea shortage post-paddy transplantation and the absence of procurement centers, exacerbating farmers' plight. He accused the government of offering no compensation or relief, stating that Chief Minister Naidu neither understands nor prioritises agriculture, having held no review meetings since taking office.

He criticised the dismantling of farmer friendly RBKs, neglect of input subsidies, and reduction of the promised Rs 20,000 under ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ to Rs 5,000, calling it deceptive.

He mocked the government’s urea distribution via ration-like cards as a ‘national disgrace’ and warned that Naidu’s policies have brought ‘drought, distress, and disaster’ to farmers.

The YSRCP, Kakani vowed, will demand justice for farmers. Additionally, he condemned the government over the Kurnool bus tragedy, alleging it resulted from a biker’s intoxication linked to illegal liquor shops protected by the ruling alliance, terming the deaths ‘government-sponsored murders’.

Responding to former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s remarks on Visakhapatnam Data Center, Govardhan ridiculed his credibility, urging him to focus on his own limitations rather than attacking YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.