MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th January 2026

Controlling strays requires a multi-level approach

Thisrefers to your editorial “ Needed a dogged pursuit to tackle stray menace” (THI, January 8). On an average, India accounts for 35 percent of the rabies deaths that occur across the world. An important point to note is that the dogs, after being neutralised, are to be returned from where they were picked up.

This clause has ruffled the feathers of a few citizens who want the animals to be removed from their area altogether. It is so important not to feed the stray dogs near homes because they may start guarding the area they were fed from and form clusters. The significance of anti-- rabies vaccination for dogs cannot be overstated. A combination of scientific, practical and humane approaches can end the misery of dogs as well as human beings.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,Akola

II

Reference to editorial ‘Needed a dogged pursuit to tackle stray menace’. Stray dog menace is a serious problem confronting almost all parts of India, where unwary public become victims to the predatory instincts of street dogs. There can be several reasons why and how stray dogs become aggressive to attack people, without provocations.

The Supreme Court gave clear guidelines to civic bodies in tackling and control of stray dogs that some states are not seriously implementing. The strays are contributing to growing road accidents, resulting in costly treatments and prolonged hospitalisations. The municipal bodies must expertly execute the tasks assigned to them without any fear of animal lovers coming in the way of creating roadblocks.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

III

Thestray dog issue has become a major problem not only to citizens, govts and local bodies but also to judiciary (THI, 8/1/26). Most of the times stray dogs roam in the streets in groups and attack the people on the roads many without any provocation for unknown reasons.

The sterilisation programme and isolation of dogs to some distant places is not implemented as it might be difficult for any official to look after the dog centres perfectly. If street dogs are poisoned and killed, the animal lovers agitate for the love of stray dogs and they never realise the severity of dog bites and agony of the victims, the children in particular. If any one of their families get bitten by stray dogs then they will experience the agony.

But Supreme Court did not advice how to tackle the stray dogs issue perfectly with standard operating procedures. For this it should have advised central govt to appoint a committee of veterinary doctors, civic body representatives, social activists, animal lovers associations to bring out operating procedures to tackle stray dog menace.

J P Reddy,Nalgonda

Grappling with divisive ideologies

Anentirely divisive Dravidian political ideology now grips the nation. Amit Shah’s assertion that Hindus are unsafe in Tamil Nadu, coupled with Stalin’s rebuttal, underscores the colonial legacy of division that persists even after their departure. The most profound impact of colonialism is the colonial consciousness, which has permanently altered our minds to conform to colonial narratives. The saddest chapter in India’s history is the mythical and non-existent Aryan-Dravidian narrative, fabricated by colonial intellectuals to fracture our unity.

Dravidians, tribals, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Dalits, Sikhs, Jains, and Hindus all contribute to the rich tapestry of this magnificent land and culture. However, we still grapple with a lack of collective clarity regarding terms such as ‘Hindu’, ‘Hindutva’, ‘Hinduism’, or ‘Sanatani’. The term ‘Dravidian’ is understood in both its historical geographical context and its modern linguistic sense; racial interpretations are unscientific and irrational, merely reflecting a colonial mindset.

Dr Pingali Gopal,Hanamkonda

No entry fee for Chennai Book Fair

Making the Chennai Book Fair free of entrance fees is a transformative boon for the underprivileged, removing barriers to knowledge and literature. This inclusive step will inspire countless more visitors, encourage book purchases, and foster a reading culture, paving the way for an enlightened society.

T S Karthik,Chennai