Mercury drops to 00 C in Similipal

Bhubaneswar: The mercury level dropped to zero degree Celsius in Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district even as the IMD warned of cold wave conditions in several districts of Odisha on Thursday. The minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius which matched the nighttime lowest recorded on January 3, 1952, repeating a 74-year-old record, senior IMD scientist U S Das said in a post on X.

According to Das, Bhubaneswar had recorded the coldest January night of 8.6 degrees Celsius on January 5, 1992, followed by 9 degrees Celsius on January 17, 2003 and 9.3 degrees Celsius on January 15, 2012. “The Odisha capital witnessed a drop of 9.2 degrees Celsius in just four days,” Das said, adding that the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius on January 4, 2026.

The authorities of Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district said the mercury level recorded at Upar Bara Kamuda (UBK) was zero degree Celsius. Upar Bara Kamuda, also known as UBK, is in the core area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), a tiger habitation zone, an official said, adding that tourists are not allowed entry to this region. Only authorised officials engaged in patrolling duty can venture into UBK. The IMD warned of cold wave conditions in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Khurda, Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Nabarangpur till January 9 morning.

It said that the night temperature in G Udayagiri had dropped to 2.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday followed by 3.2 degrees Celsius at Similiguda, 5 degrees Celsius at Phulbani, Rourkela (5.4), Jharsuguda (5.8), Daringbadi (6), Bhawanipatna and Nabarangpur (7).

Kirei recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Chiplima (7.5), Angul (7.8), Keonjhar and Sundargarh (8), Ranital (8.6), Dhenkanal (8.9), Bolangir (9), Bhubaneswar (9.4), Balasore (9.5), Cuttack, Koraput and Rayagada (9.6), Sonepur (9.9), Sambalpur and Mahisapata (10).

Officials of the Revenue department said that the cold wave conditions across the State have significantly affected people, especially in rural and tribal pockets.