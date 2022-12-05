Govt focusing on resolving water issues: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that there is no water problem for the farmers of Idimepalli and Jangalapalli villages in Venkatachalam mandal of Sarvepalli constituency following the linking of Kanupuru canal with Idimepalli tank. He visited the tank on Sunday and expressed his happiness over the linking of tank with canal. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working to resolve the long-pending issues in the constituency and the major issues in Idimepalli and Ramadasu Kandrika have been resolved.

He said farmers of Idimepalli and Jangalapalli have been facing problems with water for irrigation purposes for more than 4-5 decades. The previous government neglected the problems of farmers and now they have been focusing on irrigation issues, he added. He said now farmers can be satisfied with two yields and cultivation was also profitable for them as they have abundant water. Tahsildar Nagaraju, Sarpanch U Anusha and others participated.