Govt giving top priority to public health: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been giving top priority to public health in his government. The MLA along with MLC Yandaplli Srinivasulu, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali inaugurated two Primary Health Centres (PHC)s in the city, one at Peddakapu Layout and another at Narsimha Theertham Road on Sunday. He also laid foundation stone for the construction of a major drain at RUB near West Church where a married woman died after their vehicle drowned in floodwaters in October 2021 while going to Tirumala.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy included public health on top the list of development sectors in the state and affirmed that the CM committed to provide quality medicare at free of cost to the people.

With the inclusion of major diseases under YSR Arogyasri, he said even common man was getting free treatment at private super specialty hospitals.

Commissioner Anupama Anjali said the two PHCs were constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh with all the facilities including labour room, pharmacy, minor operation theatre, laboratory for tests and also informed the big drain at RuB near West Church to be constructed with an estimated budget of Rs 47 lakh.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr U Srihari, Municipal Health Office Dr ER Harikrishna and corporators were present.