Govt giving utmost priority to development: BC welfare minister

Rajamahendravaram: State BC Welfare, Information, Public Relations, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna participated in inauguration and foundation laying programmes of various development projects worth Rs 1.64 crore at Rajavolu village in Rajahmundry Rural mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is giving utmost priority to development and welfare and health centres are being established in every village to protect public health.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been set up to inform the farmers about the most advanced technical methods in agriculture.

He said overhead tank pipeline will be constructed to provide drinking water through the Jal Jeevan scheme so that the people of the rural areas do not face drinking water problem. Internal roads will be developed. A Rythu Bharosa Kendra was constructed in Rajavolu village with a cost of Rs 21.80 lakh, and YSR Health Clinic was constructed with Rs 20.80 lakh. A drinking water overhead tank and pipeline will be constructed at a cost of Rs 61.80 lakh through the Jal Jeevan Mission to supply drinking water to the people of the village.

Foundation stone of the water scheme had been laid and Rs 40 lakh worth of CC road works has been started by the minister.

SE Panduranga Rao, DE Seshagiri Rao, MPDO D Srinivasa Rao, AE Sampath Kumar, RWS DE Srinivasa Rao, former MPP Nakka Rajababu, former MPTC Nakka Shyambabu, Society Chairman Girijala Ramakrishna, Panchayat Secretary Kasi Viswanathan and others were present.