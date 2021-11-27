Govt introduced radical changes in School Education: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Asserting that the State government has made quality education a right to the students, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has put in efforts to bring in a radical transformation of school education with a long-time objective of making the students of Andhra Pradesh, global citizens with bright future.



Delivering the concluding speech on a short discussion on 'Education' in the Legislative Assembly here on Friday, the Chief Minister listed out various initiatives taken up by the government in the last two-and-a-half years in the education sector.

He said the State government has come up with 'Right to English Medium Education' for the bright future of the students and added that 96 per cent of parents' committees voted in favour of English medium education.

The Chief Minister said the government has spent Rs 13,023 crore so far benefiting 44.50 lakh mothers thereby benefiting 85 lakh children under Amma Vodi scheme and added that government has taken the decision this year to implement mandatory attendance of 75% for students which would enable mothers to derive the benefit under Amma Vodi.

He said the government has also decided to provide laptops under this scheme for students of classes IX to XII to transform their lives digitally. He said the State government has been spending Rs 1,600 crore annually for effective implementation of Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme and added that the programme is being monitored in real time through a mobile application called Integrated MDM Monitoring System (IMMS) and officials are personally checking the quality of food regularly.

Referring to aided schools, the Chief Minister said the objective of the government is to do good for the management, teachers and students of the aided institutions and to shape them into better places of learning and they can avail the government support to improve the conditions prevailing in the institutions. He pointed out that the government offered four options to the aided institutions. He slammed the Opposition for politicising the issue for their vested interests.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the government is giving utmost importance to education by strengthening the existing infrastructure of all government schools.

MLAs Venkata Rosaiah Kilari, Gangula Bijendranath Reddy, Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy and Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy shared their views on the education sector in the State and lauded the Chief Minister for introducing various progressive initiatives.