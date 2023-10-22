Govt is focusing on health sector development: Rajini

Visakhapatnam: With an aim of reaching out to the poor and make Andhra Pradesh healthy, the state government continues to strive hard, health minister Vidadala Rajini stated.

Inaugurating a host of development works taken up at King George Hospital taken up at a cost of Rs.21.92 crore here on Saturday, the health minister said the state is focused on modernising various facilities in the health sector, including introduction of medical colleges and family doctor system along with Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha scheme.

Later, she interacted with the patients and took stock of the facilities available at the hospital. As a part of the new amenities provided at the KGH, the minister launched a modernised ICU initiated at a cost of Rs.24 lakh at the cardiology department along with MCU units.

Further, the minister inaugurated MRI and CT scanning units facilitated at a cost of Rs.11.24 crore and Rs.3.82 crore respectively. A fleet of nine ambulances were flagged off on the occasion.

The minister was accompanied by district collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, among others.