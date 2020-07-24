Govt is in search of Plasma from Coronavirus cured people in AP

Amaravati: As the coronavirus is spreading in a rampant manner, the health department has been desperately looking for plasma from the cured people across the state. The Special chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy urged the people who got discharged to donate their blood to save the lives of affected people.

Since there is no medicine to cure or no vaccine to prevent, the only hope is plasma therapy, hence the government has been putting all efforts to collect it.

Jawahar Reddy urged to save the lives of the patients fighting with the COVID-19 in the ICUs in the State. He explained that the patients would get the plasma then they could improve their fighting capacity with the virus. That would help in curing the disease early and we could save lives. He informed us that it is the last weapon that we have in our hands in fighting against the deadly coronavirus.

The ICMR has given permissions to conduct plasma therapy at Tirupati and Kurnool hospitals. The government applied for the permissions for the same at Guntur and Vijayawada Government General Hospitals, he informed.

Brushing out on the prejudices and doubts on the plasma collection procedure, he assured that the government made all arrangements to ensure the safety of the people who volunteer to donate their blood. He said that the doctors would only collect the plasma and it would not affect the health conditions of the donors.

The plasma is a kind of fluid form in the blood and that will be extracted, he explained.

It is worth mentioning that the plasma is the clear, straw coloured liquid portion of blood that remains after red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and other cellular components are removed.

The Special Chief Secretary informed that they would not collect the plasma from the people who have been suffering with other health problems. The old aged people and pregnant ladies also exempted from collecting the plasma, he added.

As on Friday, at least 39,935 people got discharged from various hospitals across the State. The Special Chief Secretary urged all these people to cooperate with the government in saving the lives of the patients who have been seriously suffering with the virus. There are at least 39,990 patients undergoing treatment in 13 districts. It is estimated that at least 1 to 2 percent out of these patients are in critical condition.