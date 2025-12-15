  1. Home
Karnataka Emerges as One of India’s Most Disciplined and Blue-Chip Heavy Crypto Markets

  15 Dec 2025 9:06 PM IST
Coin Switch, India’s largest crypto trading platform, today released the 2025 edition of its flagship report, India’s Crypto Portfolio: How India Invests.

Bengaluru: Coin Switch, India’s largest crypto trading platform, today released the 2025 edition of its flagship report, India’s Crypto Portfolio: How India Invests. Based on insights from over 2.5 crore users, the report highlights Karnataka’s position as one of India’s most methodical and risk-aware crypto markets, supported by Bengaluru’s strong technology ecosystem and early influence in digital finance.

Karnataka ranks among India’s top 10 crypto markets, contributing 7.9% of the country’s total invested value. Its growth reflects a mature investor base with strong conviction in long-term, high-liquidity digital assets. Younger investors continue to dominate activity in Karnataka, aligning with national demographic trends. The gender mix indicates a widening participation base, with women representing 29.0% of the state’s crypto investors and men accounting for 71.0%.

“2025 has been a year of clear maturation for India’s crypto market,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, Coin Switch. “We are seeing investors move beyond early excitement and make more informed, conviction-led decisions. While metros continue to drive strong interest, the broader story of adoption is unfolding across India’s non-metro geographies, which now account for over 75% of the country’s crypto activity. The same momentum is visible in the Indian equity markets, where non-metros continue to rise and are poised to deliver the next million investors.”

The state’s portfolio mix shows a disciplined, stability-focused approach: 30.1% in blue-chip assets, 31.2% in large caps, 17.6% in mid caps, and 21.2% in small caps. Bitcoin was the most-invested asset in Karnataka, while XRP led trading activity, underscoring a preference for established, high-conviction tokens.

Overall, the findings position Karnataka as one of India’s most balanced and strategy-driven crypto markets, supported by consistent participation and high-quality asset allocation.

