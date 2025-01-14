Live
Govt Jr College celebrates Platinum Jubilee
Yemmiganur (Kurnool district): The Government Junior College and Boys High School here has a history of 75 years.
The students who studied here are currently in various fields of employment, business, politics and other fields and are active in the society.
On Sunday, a gathering of former students was held on the premises of the local Government Junior College. It was organised by the Platinum Jubilee Committee.
About 3,000 former students participated. Teachers were felicitated on the occasion. Several cultural programmes were organised.
Former students including retired IG Narasimha Reddy. A Thikka Reddy, MR Ganganna, tahsildar Anjaneyulu, Vilekari Srinivasa Naidu, GB Paramesh, Dr Ganesh, Dr Raghavendra and Sunil Kumar were among those who participated.