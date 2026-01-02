Govt removes private patta lands from prohibited list

Amaravati: As a New Year gift to landowners, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday removed five categories of lands, including private patta lands, from the prohibited Section 22A list. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad signed an order removing the lands from the list, calling it his first official decision in the New Year.Addressing the media, the Minister made it clear that private patta lands would be completely removed from the 22A list and directed officials to do so suo motu upon receiving applications. He also ordered the removal of lands belonging to serving and retired defence personnel, freedom fighters, and political victims, provided basic records are available.

To ease the burden on landowners, the government has relaxed documentation norms. Satya Prasad said the presence of any one of several existing records, such as old revenue registers, assignment registers, DKT pattas, or registration documents, would be sufficient for removal from Section 22A. Officials were instructed not to demand multiple documents or force applicants to make repeated visits to offices.

Describing the move as a New Year gift, the Minister said protecting farmers’ and landowners’ rights was a core responsibility of the NDA coalition government. He also cited the fulfillment of most Super Six guarantees within 18 months and reiterated the government’s focus on welfare, administrative reforms, and curbing fraudulent land registrations.

The Minister also announced a district-wise rollout of Pattadar Passbooks starting Friday, marking a key step in what it has declared as a year dedicated to land reforms. He said a detailed schedule would be issued mandal-wise to ensure smooth distribution and accountability. He said officials would visit beneficiaries’ homes to rectify any errors found in the passbooks, signalling a shift towards doorstep service delivery. Revenue Clinics, he added, would be expanded to all districts to provide faster resolution of land-related grievances. While assuring solutions to long-pending land issues, the Minister cautioned that strict action would be taken against those involved in irregularities.