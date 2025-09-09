Govt reshuffles senior IAS officers in key departments

Vijayawada: In a major administrative shake-up, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday reshuffled several senior IAS officers in key departments. The move, formalised by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, is aimed at streamlining the administration under the new NDA alliance government.

Among the notable changes, Anil Kumar Singhal (IAS, 1993 batch), awaiting a posting, has been reappointed as the Executive Officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Previously, he had served in this post before being placed at the disposal of the Revenue (Endowments) Department. The current EO, J Shyamala Rao, has been transferred and assigned the post of Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department.

Other significant changes include those of G Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary in the E.F.S&T Department, who has been transferred to serve as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.

He will be succeeded by Kanthilal Dande, Principal Secretary of the Transport, Roads & Buildings Department.

MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, has been appointed as Special Chief Secretary of the Transport, Roads & Buildings Department. He will also hold the Full Additional Charge (FAC) as the Special Chief Secretary of the Infrastructure & Investment Department, relieving Dr N Yuvaraj.

Further, Mukesh Kumar Meena, the Principal Secretary (Political) in the GAD, has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Revenue (Excise) Department and will also hold the FAC of the Industries & Commerce (Mines) Department. Saurabh Gaur, Principal Secretary of Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, has been moved to the Principal Secretary position for Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, while retaining his FAC role in Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs.

Pravin Kumar, Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (Mines) Department, has been transferred to serve as the Resident Commissioner at AP Bhavan in New Delhi, thereby relieving Saurabh Gaur of his FAC.

Also, Ch Sridhar, Commissioner of the Minorities Welfare Department, has been promoted as Secretary of the Minorities Welfare Department, with the FAC of Commissioner.

Additionally, MV Seshagiri Babu, Commissioner of the Labour Department, has been appointed as Secretary of the Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Department, while also holding the post of Commissioner of Labour.

Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal (Retd.), Secretary to the Governor, has been assigned the post of Secretary of the Revenue (Endowments) Department, relieving Vadrevu Vinay Chand of his FAC duties.