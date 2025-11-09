Govt school students excel in IT/ITES skill contest

Vadamalapeta (Tirupati District): StudentsT Devendra Reddy and M Yuva Kishore of PM SHRI ZP High School, Vadamalapeta, won second prize in Tirupati district-level Skill Competition held in Tirupati under IT/ITES category.

Guided by IT Teacher S Hemanth Kumar, the students developed an innovative QR Code based Smart Attendance System, which automatically records attendance using Google Sheets.

Headmistress M Karuna Navaneetham congratulated the students and praised their achievement, noting that government school students are proving their talent and technical skills at competitive platforms.