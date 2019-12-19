Govt scouting hard for land, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha tells farmers

Vijayawada: Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha said on Thursday that the district administration is trying hard to get land for the distribution of house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries.

Madhavi Latha visited Nuzvid sub-collector's office and held discussions with the revenue officials and the farmers. She said 32,571 eligible beneficiaries are in Nuzvid revenue division and they need 814 acres land for distribution of house site pattas.

She said 454 acres of government land was already available and the Revenue Department needs another 360 acres land. She asked the farmers to cooperate with the district administration to acquire land.

She said the state government is working with objective of giving house site pattas or for construction of houses in urban area where adequate land is not available. Nuzvid Sub-collector Spapnil Dinakar and other officials were present on the occasion.