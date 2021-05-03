Govt shying away from vaccinating people: TDP

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party leader Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Sunday accused the YCP government of escaping from its responsibility to get all sections of the people vaccinated in the State without losing precious time.

Sandhya Rani termed it as unfortunate on the part of the Chief Minister to say that his government would not be able to give vaccine to all those falling in the 18 to 45 years age group right now. It was shameful on the part of the government to say that it had no funds to buy the vaccines to meet the demand.

In a statement here, the TDP leader demanded the ruling YCP leaders to explain to the people as to why they were not fulfilling their promise to give free vaccines to all. The Chief Minister had apparently abdicated his duty to take effective steps for saving the people from the deadly second wave infections. The ruling party was running away from its duty to create confidence among the people.

Sandhya Rani said that the CM is not spending enough funds for vaccination even as his regime had spent Rs. 3,000 cr for giving his party colours on the government buildings and then changing the same following the court orders. The YCP rule is spending huge amounts wastefully on publicity but it totally neglected to buy vaccines. Crores of rupees are spent for publicity on TVs and the media.

The TDP leader said that the Centre had already given Rs. 8,873 Cr to Andhra Pradesh for spending on the Covid preventive and treatment measures till now. AP would require just Rs. 1,600 cr to buy the vaccines but the YSRCP regime had not done it. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and other States have bought vaccines to save their people but not AP.

The Jagan Reddy government is watching the show like a silent spectator while the people are dying due to the virus.