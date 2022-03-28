Govt striking balance between admin, people's welfare: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Velagapudi (Guntur): Sharply reacting to the remarks by senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on special Bills, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said here on Sunday that there would be no special bills and a clarification has already been given to the CAG on the issue.

He said that the comments of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were misleading and intended to malign the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration. "It is unbecoming of the senior leader who worked as the finance minister for five years and there was hardly any truth in his allegations," he said and remarked that his allegations were contradictory.

Recalling the financial downturn due to the pandemic, Buggana said that the administration had worked hard to help the poor people striking a balance between the administration and people's welfare.

Strongly condemning the allegations that Rs 48,000 crore had been pocketed, Buggana said that Rs 48,000 crore was not actual expenditure but only the book adjustment transaction. He made it clear that there was nothing special bills in the CFMS.

He said that there were not any real transactions and when there were no transactions how could be there any corruption?

Buggana recalled that the TDP government had shown 98,049 book adjustment transactions as special bills in 2018-19 and the YSRCP government had shown only 54,183 book adjustment transactions in 2020-21 where there would no cash transactions.

For instance, the GST payments to the Central government were cash transactions and the previous government also did the same thing. There was not any corruption, he asserted.

The Finance Minister alleged that the TDP government did not perfect the CFMS software and the government was now striving to rectify the mistakes and perfect it.