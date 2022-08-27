Govt studying ground-level conditions to address farmers' problems

Ongole (Prakasam District): State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagireddy said that the government is taking measures to address the problems of the farmers by learning about ground-level conditions.

He conducted a face-to-face meeting with District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and stakeholders from agriculture and allied fields and inquired about the farming conditions and situation of natural farming in the district, at the Collectorate in Ongole on Friday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Nagireddy explained that Agriculture Mission is touring all districts to know ground-level conditions and make suitable suggestions to the government. He said that they have already visited nine districts so far and submitted the feedback from the farmers and best practices by them to the government. He said that they will also take the opinions of the farmers, understand the issues and necessities and take them to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to provide benefits to all farmers, irrespective of any discrimination. The government has already put Rythu Bharosa Kendram, advisory boards at mandal and district levels in place, to discuss the opportunities and requirements for the agriculture at ground level and farmers can utilise the services at the local village secretariats and the RBKs, he added.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said the government is focussing on reducing the expenditure for agriculture to increase income for the farmers, and even offering financial assistance. As the monsoon is promising, he advised the farmers to follow the advisories from the government to get more yield.

Agriculture mission member Chandrasekhar Reddy, district agriculture advisory board chairman Alla Ravindra Reddy, JDA Srinivasa Rao, civil supplies manager Gloria, irrigation SE Lakshmareddy, fisheries JD Chandrasekhar Reddy, JDAH Dr Babyrani, and others also participated in the meeting.