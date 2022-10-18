Govt supplying nutritious rice to children: JC M Naveen

Srikakulam: The state government is supplying nutritious rice to children, said joint collector (JC) M Naveen. He released pamphlet on National Food Security Act-2013 at Srikakulam on Monday. The JC elaborated that vitamin B12, folic acid, iodine and other vitamins were mixed in these rice.

But people believe that it is plastic rice as it is not true. Both Central and state governments are supplying quality rice to the people as part of food safety, the JC said and appealed to people to utilise these schemes. District revenue officer (M Rajeswari, district civil supplies officer D Venkata Ramana, district educational officer G Pagadalamma, Samagra Siksha additional project coordinator R JayaPrakash attended the event.