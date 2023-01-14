Govt supports micro food processing units: Collector Ranjith Basha

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha said the government is supporting micro food processing units in the district. He informed that the food processing units are being helped by Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PM-FME) and Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS).

The Collector held a review meeting on the development of micro food processing units along with Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh at Machilipatnam on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector informed that eligible persons will get a loan up to Rs one crore and they are also likely to get 35 percent subsidy on the project cost.

He further said that all the existing units' organisers will be eligible to obtain the schemes.

The Collector appealed to the unemployed youth, SHG members and farmers to apply these schemes through http://pmfme. mofpi. gov.in. District APFPS Executive Director G Maha Lakshmi, DRDA PD Prasad, District Agriculture officer Manohara Rao and others attended.