Govt suppressing Oppn voices, alleges YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: YSR Congress Party East Godavari district president Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna has alleged that the present government poses a serious threat to civil society in the state.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rajahmundry Press Club on Monday, he accused the ruling party of turning complainants into accused, suppressing opposition voices, and forcibly taking control of local bodies despite lacking strength.

He criticised the Nara Chandrababu Naidu-led government for borrowing Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the past nine months, yet failing to implement even a single welfare scheme or fulfil election promises effectively. He demanded that the Chief Minister explain how the state’s revenue is being utilised.

Referring to the government’s stance on law and order, he said that while the ruling party had promised to eradicate the Ganja menace within 100 days of coming to power, ganja cultivation and trade have only increased across the state.

He also condemned the government’s response to crimes against women, stating that while an acid attack was reported in the state, the Home Minister was seen enjoying a musical night instead of addressing the issue.

He also questioned Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s silence on the incident, despite his previous claims of standing against injustice towards women.