Govt takes over Private, Corporate hospitals in Nellore for COVID-19 treatment

Nellore: District Collector and Magistrate MV Seshagiri Babu declared late on Sun-day taking over premises of all Private and Corporate hospitals across the district to be used for Covid treatment purpose as per directions of the State Government. Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department issued directions on Sunday empowering the District Collectors to take over services of all private hospitals in the state as the Centre had declared the Covid-19 as a National Disaster and also according to provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and AP Covid Regulations 2020.

So, the Collector issued notification late on Sunday taking over services of all 31 hospitals in Nellore, Kavali, Gudur and Venkatagiri where there is the availability of 3,283 beds in the entire district for accommodating suspect and the infected cases, if necessary. Amongst them, hospitals with 3,000 beds are from Nellore city.

The State Government invoked Section 2 of Epidemic Act 1897 and declared these hospitals as Temporary Quarantine Facility Centres and if any violation is viewed seriously as per provisions under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860) and the directions came into force immediately from Sunday, the gazette notification (No. 86) explained.