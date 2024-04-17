Govt teacher suspended for violation of MCC

Live
Srikakulam: A government high school teacher working at Kasibugga high school in Palasa mandal Tamminana Manmadha Rao was suspended by the district educational officer (DEO) K Venkateswara Rao on Tuesday.
The teacher violated model code of conduct rules in 2024 elections by attending political party meetings, distributing election material and taking photographs with the political leader.
Manmadha Rao is school assistant in English. On the occasion, the DEO warned the teachers not to violate model code and if any one violated, it will be viewed seriously.
