  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt teacher suspended for violation of MCC

Govt teacher suspended for violation of MCC
x
Highlights

A government high school teacher working at Kasibugga high school in Palasa mandal Tamminana Manmadha Rao was suspended by the district educational officer (DEO) K Venkateswara Rao on Tuesday.

Srikakulam: A government high school teacher working at Kasibugga high school in Palasa mandal Tamminana Manmadha Rao was suspended by the district educational officer (DEO) K Venkateswara Rao on Tuesday.

The teacher violated model code of conduct rules in 2024 elections by attending political party meetings, distributing election material and taking photographs with the political leader.

Manmadha Rao is school assistant in English. On the occasion, the DEO warned the teachers not to violate model code and if any one violated, it will be viewed seriously.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X