Govt teachers extend Rs 50k financial aid to meritorious student

Nandyal: As part of the P4 (People’s Participation for Progress) initiative, government teacher mentors have come forward to support a deserving student from an underprivileged family by extending financial assistance of Rs 50,000 towards his hostel fee. The cheque was formally handed over by District Collector G Raja Kumari at the Collectorate, in the presence of the student and his parents on Tuesday.

As per the statement of the district Collector the beneficiary, M Rohan Sai, hails from a poor goldsmith family residing in Kranti Nagar, Bommala Satram, Nandyal town. His father, Marella Ramesh Naidu, has been rendered jobless due to paralysis, while his mother works as a sweeper at a local temple to sustain the family.

Despite severe financial hardship, Rohan excelled in academics, securing 94% in his Polytechnic Diploma and successfully clearing the 2025 EAMCET.

He was admitted on a merit basis into the second year of B.Tech at MVR Engineering College, Vizianagaram. However, an annual hostel fee of Rs 50,000 remained a significant burden on the family.

Moved by the student’s dedication and academic performance, government teachers K Sambasivudu and K Shivakumari, serving as Headmaster at MPPS Nereducherla and Teacher at MPPS Madduru, respectively, voluntarily stepped forward as mentors to adopt the student. They provided the required financial support and assured continued assistance for his hostel fees throughout his B.Tech course.

Appreciating their noble gesture, G Raja Kumari stated that such voluntary support is inspirational and urged financially capable individuals in society to come forward to adopt students from economically weaker backgrounds.

She stated that collective efforts through such initiatives can significantly uplift marginalised communities.

The event was attended by the donor teachers, the student’s family, and other officials.