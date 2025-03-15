Govt to distribute books on Ambedkar to students

Ongole : Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy called upon everyone to draw inspiration from humanitarian and global intellectual Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision.

The Minister unveiled a bronze statue of Ambedkar at the Prakasam Bhavan premises in Ongole on Friday.

The Ongole and Santhanuthalapadu MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others attended the unveiling ceremony of Ambedkar statue that was installed by the Andhra Pradesh Government Dalit Employees Association’s district committee.

Speaking at the event, Minister Swamy expressed great satisfaction at installing Ambedkar’s statue at the Collectorate.

He praised the district committee of the AP Government Dalit Employees Association for independently and sincerely establishing the statue, calling it commendable and thanking each member personally.

The Minister noted the significance of placing Dr Ambedkar’s statue at the Collectorate as an inspiration for constitutional rights. He acknowledged that despite many opportunities created by Dr Ambedkar’s efforts, society hasn’t progressed to the level he envisioned. He highlighted how Ambedkar achieved foreign education and earned international recognition during times of limited opportunities, demonstrating his multifaceted talent. Minister Swamy announced several initiatives, including installing Dr Ambedkar’s statues in welfare hostels and Gurukul schools across the State. He mentioned plans to distribute books on Ambedkar’s life history to students starting from the next academic year.

He revealed that welfare hostels will receive quality rice from the next academic year and that Rs 40 crore has been released for pending SC/ST atrocity cases, with another Rs 20 crore to be released by May.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao emphasised the importance of following the ideals of great leaders like Dr Ambedkar, whose foresight gave the country its constitution. He noted that the State government is working for the welfare of underprivileged communities, inspired by Ambedkar’s vision.

LIDCAP Chairman Manikya Rao urged employees and organisations to move forward with Dr Ambedkar’s inspiration.