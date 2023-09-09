Live
Govt to float portal for training, placements
The state government is planning to float a digital platform named Skill Universe to provide information on training and placements to the youth.
Vijayawada: The state government is planning to float a digital platform named Skill Universe to provide information on training and placements to the youth.
AP Skill Development Corporation managing director V Vinod Kumar explained the details of digital platform dashboard to minister for finance and skill development Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Friday. He said candidates can login to the web portal using Aadhaar number to know the skill development programmes and job prospects.
The minister held a review meeting on skill development here on Friday. He said the web portal should be made more useful for students. He also called for filling up of vacant teaching posts immediately.
Technical education director Ch Nagarani and employment and training director Navya requested the minister for appointment of assistant training officers, deputy training officers and to filling the vacancies in government and private colleges.
Principal secretary of skill development and training S Suresh Kumar and others were present.