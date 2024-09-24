Govt to harness AI, digital system for better healthcare

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government will soon bring in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital health for better delivery of healthcare in the State, especially in maternal and child health.

Naidu had a meeting with the president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and chairman of the AI Institute in America, Dr Prateek Sharma and the director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at AIG Hospitals, Dr Rakesh Kalapala on Sunday.

Later, the Chief Minister posted a message on ‘X’ that they discussed in detail the newly constituted healthcare consortium and harnessing Artificial Intelligence and digital health for better delivery of healthcare in the State, especially in maternal and child health. The Chief Minister said that the most important aspect in this is the development of scalable and affordable solutions.

The State government is working in that direction to pave way for healthier Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said. The consortium seeks to identify critical areas and apply AI-driven diagnostics for risk assessment and automated care solutions, he said in the message in ‘X’.

The innovations which were discussed with the experts include deploying real time informative chatbots over phones in local language, he said.

This will certainly help guide expectant mothers on nutrition, prenatal care and symptoms to watch out for. The chatbot can be integrated with local healthcare worker networks ensuring advice aligns with the government guidelines and also sends reminders for appointments, the Chief Minister mentioned.