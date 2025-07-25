Govt to invite tenders for Vij, Visakha Metro today

Vijayawada: In a significant step towards boosting urban transportation infrastructure, the state government is all set to initiate work on the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Projects, with the formal tender process scheduled to begin on Friday.

According to official sources, the first phase of the Vijayawada Metro Rail Project is estimated to cost Rs 10,118 crore, while the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project is projected at Rs 11,498 crore. These high-value tenders will mark a crucial step in realising long-pending metro ambitions in the two key cities of the state.

The metro rail projects are jointly funded by the Centre and the state government, under the public-private partnership (PPP) and viability gap funding (VGF) models. The Centre is expected to extend financial support under the Metro Rail Policy 2017, which encourages state governments to plan urban mass transit systems based on economic feasibility and sustainable urban development.

As part of its financial commitment, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will allocate Rs 3,497 crore for the Vijayawada metro, while the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will contribute Rs 4,101 crore for the Visakhapatnam metro.

The Vijayawada metro, originally proposed during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, is intended to decongest city traffic and improve connectivity in the rapidly urbanising Amaravati capital region. The first phase is likely to cover around 26 kilometers, connecting key city nodes including the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada Railway Station, and surrounding urban clusters.

On the other hand, the Visakhapatnam metro project, planned in three corridors spanning a total of 76.9 kilometers, aims to integrate the city’s industrial, educational, and coastal belts. The first phase will cover the 28-kilometre stretch from Steel Plant to Kommadi, passing through heavily populated urban areas and key junctions like Gajuwaka, NAD Junction, and Maddilapalem.