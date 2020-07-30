Govt to use Geotag photo collection for pension distribution

Amaravati: The Government will take a Geotag photo of the beneficiary while distributing the pensions to the poor in the State on August 1, announced Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development in a statement on Thursday.

So far, the government has been collecting the biometric of the beneficiaries while distributing the pension. Due to the rampant spread of the COVID19 in the State, the government has taken this decision.

He announced that everything was arranged for the distribution of pension to 61.28 lakh beneficiaries across the state. Already Rs 1478.90 Cr funds released by the government for this programme, he added. At least 2,20,385 new beneficiaries were added this month. Out of them, 1568 are health pensioners. At least 2.68 lakh volunteers will distribute these pensions.