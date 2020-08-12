Govt withdraws prosecution against Muslim youth in a police station attack incident of 2018

Amaravati: The State government withdrew all the criminal cases filed against certain sections of people in a mob attack on Old Guntur Police station, on Wednesday. This attack happened during the TDP government.

Kumar Vishwajeet, Principal Secretary, Home Department has issued a GO RT No 776, stating that the state government has decided to withdraw prosecution pertain to all the cases registered against Muslim youth in Old Guntur Police Station in Guntur in connection with tried to ingress into the police station.

The government directed the Director-General of Police G Sawang to issue instructions to the Assistant Public Prosecutors, Station House Officers concerned to file a petition under Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 before the concerned Courts.

It is worth mentioning here that, the mob attacked the police station as part of a protest against molestation of a nine-year-old by a 20-year-old youth in the police station limits in May 2018.